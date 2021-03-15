Billie Eilish stunned Megan Thee Stallion at the Grammys on Sunday night (14Mar21) by dedicating her Record of the Year prize to the rapper.

Advertisement

The Bad Guy hitmaker picked up the ceremony’s final award – her second of the day – and confessed she hadn’t written an acceptance speech, because she was sure the Savage hitmaker would win.

Advertisement

“Megan, I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this, but then I was like, ‘There’s no way they’re gonna choose me!'” Billie Eilish said.

“I was like, ‘It’s hers’. You deserve this. You had a year that I think is un-top-able,” added Billie Eilish

Continuing to gush about her favourite rapper, gracious Eilish added, “You are a queen. I wanna cry thinking about how much I love you. You are so beautiful, you’re so talented. You deserve everything in the world. I think about you constantly. I root for you always… Genuinely, this goes to her.”

She then asked her fellow Record of the Year nominees, seated in a tent outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles to “cheer for Megan Thee Stallion”.

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t go home empty-handed – she picked up three awards, including Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for her Savage collaboration with Beyonce. She also took part in one of the ceremony’s show-stopping sets as she teamed up with Cardi B to perform a super-sexy version of their hit WAP. (KL/WN/KL)

Must Read: Grammy Awards 2021: Beyonce Ruling The Night To Taylor Swift Creating History, Here’s The Complete List Of Winners

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube