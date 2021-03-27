The latest Hollywood release, Godzilla vs Kong has been doing very well in India ever since it has released. Thanks to its performance in the southern region, the collections have surprised many. Now we hear that the film has taken a huge start even in China.

The monster film which released in India and China a week before its scheduled release in the US has crossed Christopher Nolan’s Tenet’s opening day by a huge margin. And that is a huge relief for the ailing Hollywood box office.

As per Box Office Pro, Godzilla vs Kong has done an estimated business of $21.5 million (RMB 140 million) in the Middle Kingdom on its opening day. Compared to this, Tenet had done a business of $8.7 million (RMB 57 million) last year. So far, Tenet was the highest-grossing Hollywood film since the pandemic but it seems like the latest Warner Bros film may challenge it. Of course, a lot will depend on its performance in the coming days. Also, the performance of the film in other countries and even the US will matter.

Godzilla vs Kong is directed by Adam Wingard. It features Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall in the lead roles. In the US, the film will have a hybrid release. It will hit the cinemas on March 31 and will have a simultaneous release on HBO Max.

Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody also released in the US this Friday. It was a wide release but had to satisfy itself with a humble start. As per the early estimates by the studio, the film has collected $2.4 million on its opening day and will collect $6.5 million by the end of the weekend.

Nobody is directed by Ilya Naishuller and apart from Bob Odenkirk, the film also stars Aleksey Serebryakov, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, Michael Ironside and others.

