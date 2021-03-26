It was last Friday when Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s debut episode released. The 45 minutes episode proved to be worth all the wait as it gave the fans enough fodder to discuss. But what came at the end was surely surprising for many.

Advertisement

The makers introduced second Captain America by the end of the first episode and it made for a great cliffhanger. The ending of the episode featuring the second CA has now proved to be a hilarious meme template. To see a random person dressing wearing the Captain America costume and holding his Shield has made the fans furious in a hilarious way.

One such meme is doing rounds on Instagram lately and it has left us in splits. The meme features a crossover of Hindi film Kabir Singh and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As the new Captain America makes an entry holding the precious shield, we see Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh telling him to put it back in its place. “Oye, Waapis Rakh Usey” he says and we can’t stop ourselves from laughing. Take a look:

Meanwhile, the second episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has also started streaming on Disney + Hotstar today and as expected it’s already trending on social media.

TFATWS actor Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson and his superhero alter ego the Falcon in the show recently revealed why his character hasn’t taken up Captain America’s shield, despite being offered by Steve Rodgers, or Captain America himself, at the end of the film Avengers: Endgame.

“Sam doesn’t want the Cap to go,” he said during a virtual press conference, for his upcoming show, “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier”.

“Sam’s whole journey (in the MCU) has been with Captain America. So, for him it’s just that pain that he is not there. I mean Sam is like all of you guys. He wants him (Steve Rodgers or Captain America) there. He was Sam’s Captain America as well. So, I am not sure if Sam feels it’s the right time to pick it yet,” he said.

Must Read: Sargun Mehta Was Once Told By A Manager, “Aapko Aise Punjabi Filmon Mein Heroine Koi Nahi Lega…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube