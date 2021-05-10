Rahul Vaidya rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 14. The singer is all over the news now for his career choices as well as his love life. He will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and soon plans to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend, Disha Parmar. But above it all, he lives a luxurious life and below are all the details you need.

We all know about Rahul’s love for luxurious cars. But he took his love for travel a notch higher when he went on vacation via a helicopter. Check out all his most prized possessions below:

Splendor Beasts

We know television celebrities earn huge but Rahul Vaidya hasn’t even been a part of many shows either. But he’s a performer at several public events, luxury weddings and much more. His hard work has made him a proud owner of a swanky Audi and a BMW. He recently even bought a Range Rover that costs a whopping 75 lakhs to 1 crore.

He was even gifted a Being Human bike by Salman Khan. If that isn’t enough, the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up was seeing traveling via a helicopter for vacation with Disha Parmar amid the pandemic.

Mumbai Apartment

Owning a house in Mumbai is a huge deal in itself. But Rahul Vaidya has a swimming pool in his house! Yes, you heard that right! The apartment consists of lavish interiors be it complimenting drawers and walls in the kitchen or sitting arrangements across the pool. It is clearly the house of our dreams!

Luxurious Accessories

Rahul knows to live luxury at its best. And that does not just limit to his assets but also to his clothing and other accessories. He was recently gifted a Gucci watch worth 72 lakhs by ladylove Disha Parmar. Apart from that, his fanny packs, shoes and bomber jackets in themselves, scream ROYALTY!

