Ever since Bigg Boss 14 is over, the buzz around Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has begun in full force. A lot of speculations were made as to who all would be participating in this season? And now we know the names of most of the contestants who will be a part of this stunt-based reality show. As we all know, Rahul Vaidya is one of the contestants participating in the show but what caught our attention is not this but the fact that he got a parting gift from his girlfriend, Disha Parmar.

Rahul is all set to leave for Cape Town later this week to participate in KKK 11. Well, we are sure that Disha is hoping for him to win the show, for which he would have to be away from her for a while. Hence, she gave a sweet parting gift to her boyfriend, and we are in awe of it. Keep scrolling further to check out what the gift is?

Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram to express his excitement and happiness on receiving a parting gift from his lady love Disha Parmar. Well, she gave him a luxury watch, which costs $960 (around ₹71,220).

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rahul Vaidya shared a video of him opening his present as Disha Parmar looked on excitedly. “Thank you, baby, this is so cool,” he told her. She, however, was disappointed that the store forgot to include a ‘cute letter’ that she had written for him.

Disha read out the note from her phone, “A little parting gift as you get on another adventurous journey and obviously, you are going to rock that too. Love you too much, DP.” Check out the pictures from the story below:

