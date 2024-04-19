Divyanka Tripathi Suffers Major Fractures After A Scary Accident, Vivek Dahiya Shares An Update: “She Is On Her Road To Recovery…”

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Fame and TV’s Leading Lady Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has suffered from a terrible accident. While the actress has escaped any fatal injuries, she will still have to go through major surgeries to recover from the fall. Her husband and actor Vivek Dahiya updated fans that she had suffered multiple fractures after falling from a great height.

Divyanka Tripathi became a household name after her stints in her breakthrough show Bano Main Teri Dulhan and then Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Dr. Ishita Iyer. She had been in the hospital just weeks ago for ligament surgery. The news of her accident spread quickly, and her husband, Vivek Dahiya, then took to Instagram to share her health update.

In an Instagram story, Dahiya wrote, “Divyanka is on her road to recovery. A mishap occurred last evening where she fell from a height due to which she broke both her forearm bones and was advised immediate surgery. We appreciate all the love and prayers being bestowed upon us it means a lot. To all our fans and media friends thank you for the immense love and concern. While Divyanka is in pain but only to recover from it hereon we would love for her to do so in the privacy of her home and family. Much Love. VD”

Just days before this, she was just recovering from a ligament tear surgery. Talking about the same she said, “Sharing my journey from getting a surgery done until bouncing back in a nutshell. The moment I decided to get 2 of my very old complete ligament tears corrected, I started strengthening my body for the upcoming trauma and lull by working out in a focused manner. I planned my physio carefully so that I can bounce back timely. @vivekdahiya was a sweetheart, not letting my smile fade even for a moment. My take away, if you don’t take something to be a low point, it won’t be! You may fall but plan well to bounce back,” she wrote.

Divyanka is considered one of the most popular TV celebrities. In 2017, she won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. Last year, she competed in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and finished in second place.

Here’s wishing Divyanka a speedy recovery!

