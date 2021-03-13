Divyanka Tripathi is a well-known name in the television industry right now. The 36-year-old actress started off her career back in 2006 and ever since then, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has been unstoppable. Tripathi took to her Instagram and shared a video where he was all praise for her husband and actor Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka has been through a lot of ups and downs in life but Vivek has always had her back. From marrying each other to becoming boyfriend-girlfriend to now becoming best friends, their love story is a little different and unique in its own way.

In a conversation with Times Now Digital, Divyanka Tripathi spoke about her journey and said, “There have been ups and downs. There was the beginning phase when I was like almost tortured (laughs). But when I think of it today, I am thankful. Every bit of pressure that I got, every bit of frustration that I went through, has shaped me up today. Only when you will embrace your past experience, you will feel powerful. You feel that you deserve to be in the place where you are today.”

Divyanka Tripathi also shared a video on her Instagram, where she was head-to-toe in love and praises for her husband Vivek Dahiya. Calling him a ‘blessing’ in life, the actress said, “Mere har secret ko mehfooz rakhne wale, mere har struggle mein saath dene wale, meri har galti ko qubool karne wale, Vivek ke bina meri kahaani adhoori hai (Vivek is someone who keeps all my secrets safe, who supports me during all my struggles and who accepts all my mistakes. My story would be incomplete without him).”

Aww, these two are adorable. Isn’t it?

What are your thoughts on Divyanka Tripathi’s beginning phase in her career? Tell us in the comments below.

