As the second wave of COVID-19 has hit the country, several people including celebrities have fallen prey to it. Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee have been tested positive for coronavirus. Now it seems actor Mayur Vakani has contracted the virus.

Vakani, who plays the role of Sundarlal in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah seemingly tested positive for coronavirus. Reportedly, the actor is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Scroll down to know more about it.

As per Gujarat E Exclusive, Mayur Vakani was tested positive for COVID19 after returning to Ahmedabad finishing a shoot in Mumbai. Currently, the actor has been admitted to SVP hospital in Ahmedabad where he is undergoing treatment. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same yet.

Last year when the first wave of coronavirus hit the country, Parth Samthaan, Mohena Kumar, Shrenu Parikh, Gautam Gulati and several other actors were tested positive and were observing quarantine at their respective houses.

Meanwhile, rumours about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi being rude with his actors were doing rounds on the internet. Actress Sunayana Fozdar, who is portraying the role of Anjali, has cleared the air during an exclusive conversation with Koimoi. She said, “I don’t even know about this rumour actually. It’s a little shocking but Asit sir is the reason why I’m in the show. From Day 1, he’s constantly treated me like I’m a child. He doesn’t come to the set very often because of the pandemic. But he will always make it a point to ask me ‘if I’m okay if everything is alright’ via his production team.”

Sunayana further said, “Jo captain of the ship hota hai, baki sab bhi waise hi hote hai. He’s so busy managing so many actors for so many years. It’s not a joke yaar. But his production teams ensure we’re okay every month. Even the directors also treat me like a child.”

