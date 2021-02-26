Actor Sooraj Pancholi is gearing up for the release of his film Time to Dance which is directed by choreographer-turned-director Stanley D’Costa. Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif’s sister, will make her Bollywood debut through this film.

As the release of the film is around the corner, the actor talked about his rapport with Isabelle during the film’s shoot. He also opened up about how he moved on from the long scrutiny for the death of actress Jiah Khan.

Talking to SpotboyE, Sooraj Pancholi said, “I am over that now. In fact, I laugh at those making a desperate effort to keep that controversy alive. I have far better things happening in my life.” The actress was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment in June 2013. Following this, the actress’ mother Rabiya Khan accused her late daughter’s then-boyfriend Sooraj of murdering her.

Now coming back to his upcoming Stanley D’Costa’s directorial Time to Dance, Sooraj said, “It’s my first full-fledged dance film. Both my co-star Isabelle Kaif and I had so much fun dancing. It’s all done in the Latin style. So all the dancing is collaborative. I must say Isabelle is a fabulous dancer. As for me. I think I dance well too. I’ve always been good at hip-hop. Latin dancing was new to me.”

Sooraj Pancholi revealed that even though the film was shot before the coronavirus pandemic it has not lost any of its freshness. He said, “We completed it before Covid19 and the lockdown. It’s coming out only now. But the best part is, it’s being released in both theatres and some days later on Netflix. We all know people are not going to theatres. So I’m very excited about millions of viewers seeing Time To Dance on Netflix.”

When he was asked about his rapport with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif, he said, “Oh, we were friends from long before we started shooting. We spent a lot of time rehearsing our dance steps. She is an absolutely hassle-free co-star, great fun to be with. I enjoyed the experience of shooting the film with her. I hope it is a success for her sake as well as for mine.”

