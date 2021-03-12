There are very few shows on Indian television that have been successful in delivering good content even after enjoying a long run. One such show is Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain that’s in a run for over 6 years now. Amongst the actors who saw a turnaround in their life due to this show is Saanand Verma aka Saxena (Anokhelal Saxena).

Unlike most of the actors, Saanand never had an issue of money. In fact, before choosing acting as his profession, he had a well-paid job that had a 50 lakhs package per annum. He had even bought a house in Mumbai much before he opted for this profession. He even had a vehicle.

During a chat with Jyoti Chahar on The Moi Blog, Saanand Verma shared his story before becoming an established actor. He said that for auditions, he used to travel a lot. After giving up his lavish job as a manager in MNC, he used all his savings to close the home loan file. As there was no money left, he had to sell his vehicle. So, as there wasn’t any other option he had to take public transport.

Being ill-experienced with public transport, Saanand Verma wasn’t able to survive the chaos of Mumbai and decided to cover all the distance through walking. He shared that he used to walk almost 13-14 hours daily and give auditions. He pledged to never use public transport but thankfully, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor got his first chance in an advertisement within 6 months.

Now, that’s madness or dedication, whatever you call, Saanand stuck by it and finally, he’s getting all the deserved attention in the industry!

