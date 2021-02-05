Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has gifted us some amazing characters in its glorious run of six years. Be it Angoori, Vibhuti or Tiwari, everyone is one of its kind. One amongst them is our favourite Anokhelal Saxena which is portrayed by Saanand Verma.

Whenever we think of Saxena or whenever that character comes on the screen, his catchphrase “I like it” starts playing in our mind. If we take a look at his other works like F.I.R, Sacred Games 2, Saanand’s ability to get under the skin of a character is clearly seen. What’s the secret behind such versatility and how Saanand approach his every character? Here it from the man himself.

While talking to Eastern Eye, Saanand Verma shared, “Being able to get rid of oneself is the best part of being an actor. I am an actor who tries to surrender himself completely and be just the body. I don’t want to keep any soul or even Saanand inside me, so I can easily get into any character. If there is no original self then any character, behaviour or personality can be easily taken over by the actor. So, it is like meditation where you can forget yourself. An actor can meditate all the time, forget about everything and concentrate on the character he is working on. That is the most loveable and exciting thing for me as an actor.”

Saanand Verma further said that he’s unpredictable in life which is what helps him in adapting to varied roles.

“I never feel pressure and have lost myself as a person to all the characters I have to portray. So, I am very unpredictable and keep on changing myself regularly, including how I speak and walk. So, nobody pressurises me because I am a person who doesn’t have any personality,” added the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Anokhelal Saxena.

