Bigg Boss 14 is finally at the peak of its best entertainment. The show witnessed a boost with the addition of challengers like Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan amongst others. But the one making the most noise is Rakhi Sawant. In the latest episode, Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla has accused the makers and Salman Khan of blindly supporting the Indian dancer.

For the unversed, Rakhi has been coming up with her bizarre antics on Bigg Boss. Many initially found her entertaining. She would switch her side within minutes and turn Julie, pretending to be possessed. Her catfight with Arshi Khan included digs on surgeries and botox, but both did manage to crack up the audience.

However, things took an ugly turn when Rakhi Sawant began crossing her limits with Abhinav Shukla. Many including Rubina Dilaik were shell-shocked when the Bigg Boss 14 challenge pulled the strings of Abhinav’s shorts. Just not that, previously she has worn vermilion of his name. In an old episode, she was even seen throwing a half-eaten orange on him.

The latest Bigg Boss 14 episode witnessed Rakhi Sawant calling Abhinav Shukla ‘tharki.’ She crossed the limits when she alleged that Abhinav used to like her too. However, his ‘intentions’ were busted when wife Rubina Dilaik came to know all about it.

During the conversation with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi even brought Kavita Kausik row in order to find an upper hand. When she called Abhinav ‘tharki’, the repercussions went beyond expectations. Rubina ended up throwing a bucket of water on her.

Soon after, both Rubina and Abhinav were seen breaking down. They termed that Bigg Boss 14 makers have been excusing Rakhi Sawant’s mistake in the name of ‘entertainment.’ They even claimed that she is regularly encouraged for her moves, and they have been shown negative throughout.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were sure that Salman Khan, like every week, would bash them on Weekend Ka Vaar again. Only time will tell what happens!

