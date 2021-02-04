Rubina won't participate in Ticket to Finale task as punishment?

Rubina Dilaik will not be participating in the Ticket to Finale task on Bigg Boss 14, as punishment for throwing water on housemate Rakhi Sawant, according to reports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rakhi, in an upcoming episode tagged Rubina’s husband and housemate Abhinav Shukla as “tharki” (pervert). Rubina then threw a bucket of water on Rakhi for badmouthing her husband.

As an outcome, Rubina will not be able to participate in the Ticket to Finale task, according to bollywoodlife.com. Bigg Boss has reportedly nominated her till the finale week.

Meanwhile, recently it was reported that Rubina’s sister Jyotika Dilaik will step inside the house during the Family Week of the show. She tagged the behaviour of Rakhi Sawant towards her brother-in-law Abhinav Shukla as harassment.

Rakhi has often crossed lines of decency with Abhinav in the show, the most recent being calling him “tharki”. She previously pulled the strings of his pants, threw orange peel on him, wrote “love-filled” messages in red on her body and even put vermillion (sindoor) on her head in his name.

Does Jypotika feel what Rakhi does is harassment? “Yes, I definitely call it harassment because initially when all this started it was looking like entertainment and everyone was enjoying it. But when someone is not enjoying themselves and says no, then one should please stop it,” Jyotika told IANS.

She added: “You need to understand that what you are doing is wrong and just for the sake of entertainment you cannot harass someone. So, when she did all of that, I guess most people did not like it.”

Must Read: Shweta Tiwari Is Soaring The Temperatures With Her Thigh-High Slit Dress & We’re Mesmerised!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube