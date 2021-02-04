Bigg Boss 14 shocked the audience several times ever since the beginning of the season. This time Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s outrage that will come as a shock to the audience. She will be seen losing all her calm after Arshi Khan allegedly drags the actress’ family into the show.

Advertisement

Devoleena and Arshi never got along well ever since the former entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. The two were at loggerheads over several issues. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss, Devoleena is extremely upset with Arshi after she made a personal comment on her family.

Advertisement

In the promo, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen throwing away a bowl full of food towards Arshi Khan. In another sequence, she is seen tossing the latter’s plate of food from her hand itself. She is heard saying, “Usne mere ghar ke liye bola,” and “I will not excuse you.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee then goes out of control with some of Rubina’s nasty comments. She is also seen fuming with anger, shouting, screaming, hurling up the house items and fully going out of control in rage. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress also called out Rubina for taking Arshi’s side and not standing for the right.

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya try to pacify Devoleena but all in vain. The actress doesn’t seem to listen to anyone and goes on to damage Bigg Boss’ property. Colors TV channel dropped the new promo with a caption that reads, “@arshikofficial dwara apne parivaar par baat uthaane se @devoleena ne khoya apna aapa! Kaise shaant hogi bekaaboo huyi Devoleena?”

Take a look at the Bigg Boss 14 Promo below:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered the house as Eijaz Khan’s proxy and is currently playing the game well. The actress even made a place for herself in season 14 and she quickly became friends with Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni. She was also seen in Bigg Boss 13 but had to leave mid-way due to her health issues.

Previously, the actress lost her cool when Arshi refused to chop vegetables with her.

What do you think about Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s latest outburst? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Rubina Dilaik’s Sister Jyotika Slams Rakhi Sawant Over Her Behaviour With Abhinav Shukla: “You Cannot Harass Someone”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube