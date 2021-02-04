Jyotika Dilaik, sister of television actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik, is all set to step inside the house during the Family Week of the show. She tags the behaviour of controversy queen Rakhi Sawant towards her brother-in-law, Abhinav Shukla, as harassment.

Rakhi has often crossed lines of decency with Abhinav in the show, the most recent being calling him “tharki”. She previously pulled the strings of his pants, threw orange peel on him, wrote “love-filled” messages in red on her body and even put vermillion (sindoor) on her head in his name.

Does Jyotika feel what Rakhi Sawant does is harassment? “Yes, I definitely call it harassment because initially when all this started it was looking like entertainment and everyone was enjoying it. But when someone is not enjoying themselves and says no, then one should please stop it,” Rubina Dilaik’s sister told IANS.

Jyotika Dilaik added: “You need to understand that what you are doing is wrong and just for the sake of entertainment you cannot harass someone. So, when she did all of that, I guess most people did not like it.”

Can Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla be blamed for Rakhi Sawant crossing lines as they did not stop her initially? “If you do not give a person the chance and judge a person, that would be wrong too. They gave Rakhi a chance. But everyone has a limit and if someone crosses that you need to stop them,” Jyotika said.

Rubina’s sister is all “excited and nervous” to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house.

“I have no plans. I am so excited and as well as nervous. I am a commoner and the rest are celebrities. I don’t know how I will go inside and do things. It is all new for me But I will keep it the way it is natural and how we stay at home. I will just put forth my views and opinions,” she said.

Jyotika likes Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s game, and hopes that she goes inside and has a positive impact on their game.

