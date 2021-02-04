Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim make one dreamy pair from the Television world. The couple met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and struck the chords in no time. They dated for a few years before finally tying the knot in 2018. Fans are more than excited as the couple reunite on-screen for the music video, Yaar Dua.

It was for a long time that fans wanted Shoaib and Dipika to come up with a project together. However, the duo maintains that they have been waiting for something ‘meaty’ despite being offered multiple projects together.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Dipika Kakar said, “We did get a few offers in the last few years, but they weren’t meaty enough. Both of us are choosy, so we didn’t want to do just anything. I felt that this song, Yaar Dua by Mamta Sharma, was the right choice for us to make a comeback.”

Shoaib Ibrahim too reacted to social media trolls faced by him and Dipika Kakar. He said, “I have always believed that after God, if anyone is important, it is my family. So, if they are not okay, then I make it a point to protect them. I have never paid any heed to negativity on social media, but if it goes beyond a limit, I try and give a befitting answer. Having said that, I do feel that there is a lot of goodness around, and most people are supportive and positive. Both Dipika and I are responsible and mature people, who handle such things quite well.”

Dipika and Shoaib also maintain that their chemistry hasn’t changed over the years. They’re still as much in love. Lucky them!

