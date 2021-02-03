Whenever we talk about Bigg Boss, few contestants names instantly flashes in our minds. There have been such contestants in BB’s history that we can never forget even if we want to. One such contestant is hands down Swami Om, who came in this controversial house in the 10th season. His antics, attitude and constant fights made him popular in every household, but negatively. Isn’t it obvious?

He created havoc in the show and made sure to be in the headlines with his controversial statements or actions outside. From calling Salman Khan an ISI Agent to slapping and abusing a woman on national TV, this self-proclaimed Godman has never left a moment to disappoint us. Here are some of the topmost controversies of Om baba.

PEEING ON BANI J & ROHAN MEHRA

There have been many instances in the Bigg Boss house where we have seen the contestants peeing on national television to win a particular task. But a contestant throwing his piss on a fellow contestant was never heard of nor seen. Swami Om crossed all his limits when he threw his urine on Rohan Mehra and Bani J. The self-proclaimed godman was kicked out of the show by the makers’ post this stint. He later accused the BB makers and even went on to call Salman Khan an ISI agent.

SLAPPED & ABUSED A WOMAN ON NEWS CHANNEL

In 2015, a live TV debate turned physical when a panelist smacked Swami Om on his shoulders, who was also on the panel. He had passed a few comments on her, which led to the fight. The show had to be stopped as he also slapped her back. This created a lot of rage amongst the people, & everyone was shocked by this behaviour coming from a self-proclaimed God-man.

ACCUSED OF MOLESTING A WOMAN

According to reports, a case had been filed against the baba for allegedly molesting a woman. According to the woman, Swami and his companion attempted to humiliate the lady by tearing her clothes apart at the Rajghat area. They apparently even abused her while doing so, but fled when she started crying for help. Swami has been charged with Section 354 (Assault on a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

THREATENED SALMAN KHAN AFTER EXITING BIGG BOSS HOUSE

Swami Om said a lot of things after his exit from the Bigg Boss house. But, the one thing that caught all our attention was when he threatened to kill the host and superstar Salman Khan. Om baba claimed that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is a traitor and that he will take one lakh people along with him on the BB10 finale stage and beat the actor black and blue. He also said that he would not kill Salman because he wants to torture him.

