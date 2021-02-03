Disha Vakani aka Dayaben will always remain our favourite character from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress left the show back in 2016 for maternity break. Ever since fans have been craving to see her face. So for those, we have something special today. A throwback video featuring her fun banter with Amitabh Bachchan.

It was back in 2013 when Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and Disha appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The Taarak Mehta duo enjoyed a fun session with Big B as they cracked up the audience with their character avatars. The host mentioned how he heard that Dayaben loves speaking in English. That’s where the fun started.

When asked by Amitabh Bachchan to speak in English, Dilip Joshi suggested that Daya should start from the alphabet A. Disha Vakani left the audience in splits when she initially struggled but eventually went onto verse the English alphabets!

Disha Vakani then went onto blabber saying this is how people speak on the English Television shows. Amitabh Bachchan said that he couldn’t understand a word. “Maine kai baar isko bola ki tu kya bolti hai, samajh me nahi ata hai. Toh mereko boli wo aapka problem hai. Maine toh bol dia,” added Dilip Joshi.

Check out the fun banter on Kaun Banega Crorepati below:



Meanwhile, yesterday the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah teased fans with a possible return of Disha Vakani. A sequence witnessed Dayaben’s brother Sunderlal visit Jethalal’s home. After a lot of twists and turns, Dilip Joshi was given the letter sent by his beloved wife.

It mentioned that Daya will soon return along with some other details. Fans now can’t wait for the Taarak Mehta episode to go on-air!

