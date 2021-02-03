Comedian and talk show host Kapil Sharma became a father of two on Monday, February 1. Kapil and Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby boy at the start of the month, and the couple received tons of wishes. Now, Bharti Singh, who shares the screen with Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show, spoken about the little bundle of joy and what she expects from him.

In a recent interview, Bharti revealed that she couldn’t be by Kapil and Ginni’s side as they welcomed their second kid as she is in Goa celebrating husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s birthday. Even though she is miles away, that hasn’t stopped her from talking about him.

In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Bharti Singh said she expects him to be a flirt like his father. The female comedian said, “Since the boy is born in the month of Valentine’s, I am expecting him to be a flirt like his father when he grows up. The way Kapil flirts with actresses in his shows similarly his boy will be flirtatious like his dad.”

Wow! That’s an amazing blessing Bharti! For those who aren’t familiar with Kapil Sharma’s antics, the talk show host is frank about liking almost every other actress who graces his show. He openly flirts with them on the small screen – even though he and the female leads may be married.

On Monday, Bharti Singh shared long, heartfelt post congratulating Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath on the birth of their second. Sharing a pic of a pregnant Ginni and daughter Anayra, her post read “1st Feb will always be a special date for me. My Lil bundle of joy, junior Kapil, you have brought in so much happiness to me… I can’t even express in words. Mera bhai ki family Aaj complete ho gayi… @kapilsharma bhai Abhi aapko parental leave Leni chahiye and spend tones of your time with your angels… god bless you Lil one; can’t wait to hold you in my arms!”

We will now have to wait a dozen-plus year to see if this blessing comes true (wink!). Also, stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

