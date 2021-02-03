Whenever we talk about Bigg Boss, few contestants names instantly flashes in our minds. There have been such contestants in BB’s history that we can never forget even if we want to. One such contestant is hands down Swami Om, who came in this controversial house in the 10th season. His antics, attitude and constant fights made him popular in every household, but negatively. Isn’t it obvious?

Advertisement

Unfortunately, there is a piece of the sad news coming in that the controversial Swami is no more. Yes! You heard that right. The BB 10 contestants passed away this morning.

Advertisement

According to reports in Zee News, Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om breathed his last on February 3rd, 2021. The controversial contestant died at DLF Ankur Vihar at his residence in Loni, NCR.

Reportedly, Swami Om was ill for the past few days and had contracted the deadly coronavirus three months ago, therefore wasn’t keeping well since then. Though he had tested negative later, he was unable to walk due to excessive weakness.

Swami’s friend Mukesh Jain’s son confirmed to the portal that he died due to paralysis. “Due to paralysis, half of his body was paralysed”, he added.

As reported, Swami Om will be cremated today at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi. Earlier, the Supreme Court had imposed a fine of ten lakh rupees on the late baba in connection with his controversial statement on the privacy issue in the year 2017. In his petition, Swami had questioned why the recommendation from the CJI is taken while appointing judges in the High Court and Supreme Court of India.

Swami Om’s stint in Bigg Boss, the popular reality show hosted by superstar Salman Khan, was very controversial. We wish his friends and family courage to cope with this loss.

Rest In Peace Swami Om! What do you have to say about this loss? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Cries Inconsolably As She Reveals Ritesh Is Married; Says, “Uska Ek Baacha Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube