As we begin another journey with Bigg Boss, we look back at some of the most bizarre moments. Be it Pooja Mishra being reprimanded for her behavior, to Swami Om throwing pe* at others, here are some BB moments that have gone viral over the years.

7 Bizarre Moments before Bigg Boss 17

1. “What is this behavior, Pooja?”

We all have seen the famous video where Pooja Mishra banged the wiper and broke it after she finished dusting. Her meltdown went viral and gave birth to some funny memes. Pooja was heard screaming in the BB house, “Get. Off. My. Back.” Shonali Nagrani then asked her, “Pooja, what is this behavior?” The fight took place between her and Shonali. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor even recreated the catfight video!

2. When Kushal Tandon was asked to drink from a dog bowl

Kushal Tandon, who was a part of Bigg Boss 7 was asked to drink water from a dog’s bowl. This happened during a task when the opposite team challenged Kushal to drink water and guess what? He completed the task successfully! However, Gauahar Khan, Kushal’s then-girlfriend was extremely angry seeing the gross task!

3. When Swami Om threw pee

Umm… yes you read that right. Bigg Boss season 10 saw Swami Om throwing his pe* at others. This was during a captaincy task when he pe*d in a bottle and threw it on a group of contestants including Bani J. Bigg Boss asked him to leave the house after this!

4. Imam Siddiqui became a snake

In another round of ‘What is weird in Bigg Boss’, Imam Siddiqui turned a snake and tried to scare others. His unique antics and fight with Salman Khan often made headlines. He was thrown out after his fight with Aashka Goradia.

5. Ratan Rajput’s cow dung bath

In a Scientists and Guinea Pigs task on BB 7, Ratan Rajput soaked in a tub of cow dung and left fans disgusted. She hummed Bollywood numbers to distract herself.

6. Gautam Gulati’s chilli massage

Gautam Gulati, in Bigg Boss 8, was tortured by Karishma Tanna who put red chili powder on his body. The task was to get the contestants off the chair. While most used water, shampoo, and leaves, Karishma’s choice of weapon left everyone stunned!

7. When Priyanka Jagga pe*d her pants

Another incident involving pee was when Priyanka Jagga pe*d her pants during a task that involved drinking water.

Which one did you find the most bizarre? Let us know in the comments!

