Bigg Boss 17 has just begun and we bet the high-voltage drama and fights will keep viewers entertained for the coming months. Salman Khan launched the 17th season of the popular reality show yesterday, October 15. He introduced the contestants and fans were in for a surprise. Rumors of TV’s favorite couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain being a part of BB 17 turned out to be true. Both Ankita and Vicky have entered the Bigg Boss house as a power couple. While they plan out a strategy, Ankita recently addressed rumors of her pregnancy.

Is the Pavitra Rishta actress expecting her first baby with Vicky Jain? Well, Ankita is tired of these rumors and photoshopped images. In a recent interview, the actress said, “I don’t know where these rumors came from. I sometimes see photoshopped pics of me with a baby bump on YouTube. Stupid people. I don’t care who is doing what.”

She further joked and said to India Today, “No No, of course, I am pregnant. (Laughs). Bigg Boss baby it will be if it is left on imaginations. Just kidding.”

The actress then revealed that she would make all these rumors true after Bigg Boss ended, “Even if I am pregnant, it will be good news only. I don’t believe in rumors. I will make this rumor come true once BB is over.”

The Manikarnika actress further told News 18 that she was offered Bigg Boss many times but only accepted BB 17 because Vicky was participating along with her.

The final contestants of this season are Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Navid Sole, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sunny Arya, Sonia Bansal, Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya. These 17 contestants have been locked in the house. The show’s first episode aired yesterday, October 15.

Following the couples vs singles theme, while Ankita-Vicky and Neil-Aishwarya are married couples, Isha-Abhishek is an alleged ex-couple who broke into the first fight of the season on the first episode of the reality show.

