Bigg Boss 17 has been launched, and the first-day first-show of the premiere episode was a fiery start to a new season. While Salman Khan has welcomed 17 contestants on the show, fans who expected to see Bigg Boss OTT finalists Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan were disappointed a bit. However, the new entries on a brand new season are already promising a chatpata time to the viewers.

The final contestants of this season are Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Navid Sole, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sunny Arya, Sonia Bansal, Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya. These 17 contestants have been locked in the house.

This year, in a theme of couples vs singles, while Ankita-Vicky and Neil-Aishwarya are married couples, Isha-Abhishek is an alleged ex-couple who broke into the first fight of the season as well. Well, we’ll come to that, but one by one. Here’s all that happened in the ‘Nau se Baarah’ entertaining grand premiere of Bigg Boss 17 hosted by Salman Khan.

Check out the major highlights from the Bigg Boss 17 launch, and we have jotted down all the major things that happened on the premiere.

1. Did Salman Khan ‘hint’ at the winner already?

Well, the Tiger 3 superstar and Munawar Faruqui bonded quite well on stage. While Salman took a dig at Munawar for being fond of hirasat – as he spent time in a real jail and Kangana Ranaut’s jail, he hoped to see the Lock Upp winner on the grand finale stage of Bigg Boss 17 – a statement he made for none of the other contestants. It seems like the Khan superstar has a favorite this season!

2. Neil Bhatt’s – Aishwarya Sharma’s energy gets a double-meaning twist!

While the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s lead pair entered the show, they had a fun banter with the superstar host, who called Aish a Bigg Boss material and Neil not a compatible choice for the show. However, while he complimented their performance and talked about their energy, he cracked an adult double-meaning joke on the couple locked with cameras with so much energy, leaving Aishwarya visibly uncomfortable!

3. Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain’s dreamy ‘Doosri Shaadi’

Ankita Lokhande was asked about all the rumors about her taking 200 outfits for the show, and she denied the gossip. However, she displayed a crackling chemistry with her husband, and the couple exchanged new vows on the show, with Bhaijaan turning a Pandit. He asked Ankita to promise to nominate Vicky if needed and asked Vicky to steam iron all her outfits in the morning.

4. The First Fight

And, of course, if it is Bigg Boss, fights ought to happen. The first fight happened on the stage between the Udaariyaan ex-couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. While the actor talked about loving Isha, she maintained they never dated. In fact, they accused each other of physical violence, with Salman Khan taking the matter into his hands after listening to both sides.

5. Munawar has a fan!

It is just day 1, and it seems like Munawar Faruqui already has a team despite playing solo. He found a fan in Jigna Vora who expressed how Munawar’s stand-up comedy helped her through the darkest of times and heaped praises on the comic for his work. Faruqui graciously accepted the praise and bonded with the ex-journalist in Gujarati.

Well, this was all for today. The season has started with a bang with contestants taking their rooms and beds.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

