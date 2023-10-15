Salman Khan is finally back with a brand new season of the much-loved reality show. Bigg Boss 17’s grand premiere has taken off with a fiery start, with six contestants already entering the show. The show started with Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Aishwarya Sharma, and Mannara Chopra entering the show.

While Navid Sole is a pharmacist not of Indian origin, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are a popular on-screen turned off-screen couple who starred together in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Munawar Faruqui is the winner of another reality show, Lock Upp season 1, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

Mannara Chopra is Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra’s cousin, who is a Telugu actress. She confessed that Priyanka is her Mama’s daughter. Sana Raees Khan is one of the reputed lawyers in the country who fought for those involved in the infamous drug case in Bollywood. Jigna Vora was a former journalist whose story was the plot for the 2023 Netflix web series Scoop, led by Karishma Tanna.

Bigg Boss 17 started with Bigg Boss declaring the theme of the season to be “Biasness, Favoritism, aur Entertainment se bhare bigg boss ke teen ghar.” He explained that the house has eventually been divided into three houses. Makaan no. 1 where there would be Dil Diyaan Gallan. This house will have ‘pyaar ki hawaayein’ and emotions as the USP. The house will vibe to ‘Dil ka Maaamla.’

Makaan no. 2 is ‘dimaag ka ghar’. Bigg Boss explained this will be “Class ke hoshiyar bachchon ka ghar, teachers ka favorite. Yahan ki samajhdaari pe mujhe itna yaqeen hai ki is baar ki baagdor main inke haathon mein saunp ke chhutti par jaa sakta hun.”

Bigg Boss further explained Makaan no. 3, which will be ‘Dam Ka Ghar.’ He revealed, “Is ghar ki eent eent mein confidence mila hua hai. Is ghar ko kisi ki zaroorat nahi hai.”

Now, it would be interesting to see which contestants choose what houses.

