Controversial queen Rakhi Sawant is back at doing what she’s best at – creating controversies and grabbing headlines. After being on Tanushree Dutta’s radar, the actress recently made heads turn when she was snapped in India’s jersey after their win against Pakistan. Recently, the Men in Blue registered a glorious victory against the neighboring country in the Cricket World Cup 2023. Soon after India won by 7 wickets, Rakhi was seen stripping on the road. Yes, you heard that right!

Earlier, the actress was in the news when her former husband, Adil Khan Durrani, made shocking allegations against the actress, and even her former best friend registered an FIR against her. Scroll down to know why she is currently in the news.

After India’s win, Rakhi Sawant took off India’s jersey on the road before the paparazzi. The clip opens with Rakhi removing her top, followed by the trousers. However, the actress was wearing the gym co-ords underneath. Soon after the video went viral, netizens slammed the actress and trolled her for her crazy antics. Social media users even called her out after accepting Islam, wearing hijab and going Umrah.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Commenting on Rakhi Sawant’s video a user wrote, “Yahi wahi pagal hai jo kuch din pahle umrah karke aayi haiii. Naam to aap logg jante honge iskaa,” while another slammed, “You wear hijab one day and expose the other day.”

A third one commented, “mazak bna dya he islam ka umrah krne wali ortein aise roadon pr kapre nahi utarti allah gharaq kre os insan ko jisne umrah jari kya tha.”

Fourth one wrote, “She did umrah! Wowww,” Fifth one commented, “Bas Yai Karo tum log… kapde utaro bas….. Baki Kapda pahan ke utarte ho thik hai…. Lekin ye Jo pahne ho Uske sath to Thoda sahi se rho.”

“Why would I want to know or know a woman who would remove her Indian Team Jersey in public for views,” said another user while bashing her.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Rakhi Sawant’s video? Do let us know.

