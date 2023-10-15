Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is all set to host ‘Bigg Boss 17’, said his journey with the reality show has been nothing but a roller coaster ride, and opened up on how he has witnessed the show grow, not just in scale, but also in popularity.

This year, the show promises to keep the audience guessing with a variety of new elements and an unprecedented level of entertainment. The theme of the year is also a warning to the contestants: ‘Iss baar game nahin hoga sabke liye same to same’ with the introduction of three game-changing mantras- ‘Dil, Dimaag aur Dum’.

Hosting the show is an annual tradition for Salman Khan, whose vaar and reality checks will offer a huge dose of drama and glamour.

Speaking about his connection with ‘Bigg Boss’, Salman Khan said: “My journey with ‘Bigg Boss’ has been nothing but a roller coaster ride. Over the years, I have witnessed the show grow, not just in scale, but also in popularity.”

“It’s been a responsibility to be the voice of reason while connecting with millions of Indians all over the world. The most special part about the show is watching people grow and evolve,” he said.

With all the novelty of this edition, what is one enduring aspect of the show that you believe will never change?

The ‘Dabangg’ actor said: “One thing that will never change about Bigg Boss is its unpredictability. This show depends on the personalities and reactions of contestants coming from diverse backgrounds.”

“The other thing that won’t change is the love it receives from the audience. No matter how much planning goes into the show, the dynamics between the contestants, their conflicts, and their alliances always keep the viewers on their toes,” he said.

On hosting the 17th edition of the show, Salman said: “This time, Bigg Boss will be playing the game with the contestants their way. This show is about entertainment, emotions, and drama. All these three elements will be elevated to an entirely new level in this season with the introduction of three game-changing mantras, Dil, Dimaag aur Dum.”

He further added: “Dil, Dimaag aur Dum are the three game-changing mantras of this season. He will join forces with those who choose to play with their hearts, mentor those who are clever enough to engage in mind games and applaud the courageous ones. Viewers will not know what to expect.”

The show will air on Colors and JioCinema.

