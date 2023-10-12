Bigg Boss 17 is set to premiere on Sunday, October 15, and everyone wants to know which celebrities will be part of the controversial show this time. While reports are circulating the internet with regards to who will potentially be seen on the Salman Khan-hosted show, let us tell you, Bigg Boss OTT’s first runners-up, YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukraa Insaan, will not be part of it.

In a recent video, Abhishek got candid about saying no to the show while shedding light on when he was offered it. Read on to know it all.

Earlier today, Abhishek Malhan took to YouTube and shared a video talking about how his life has changed since stepping out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Fukra Insaan says in Hindi, “Since I stepped out of the house, my life has been a rollercoaster ride. Sometimes I wake up in Chandigarh, sleep in Sri Lanka… din dugni raat chugni.. hai kaha pe koi pata nahi – woh wala scene chal raha hai.”

Addressing the elephant in the room – Is Fukra Insaan going to Bigg Boss 17?, the YouTuber said, “Yes, I was offered the show. Matlab jiss din main Bigg Boss OTT ke ghar se bahar nikla tha, ussi ke agle din rat ko mujhe Bigg Boss 17th season offer ho gaya tha and I said no.” Chuckling, Abhishek Malhan continued, “I know bahut log ho joh dekhna chahte hain mujhe Bigg Boss 17 mein, bahut log hai joh nahi dhekna chahte.”

Abhishek Malhan continued, “But mujhe aisa lagta hai ki right now, OTT maine kar liya hai. Mere life mein ek (wish) tha ki mujhe Bigg Boss agar kabhi offer hoga toh kar lenge… Aisa tha ki ayega toh ek baar experience kar lenge. Toh experience maine le liya aur lagta hai, abhi mujhe Bigg Boss 17 nahi karna chahiye. Unhone bola mujhe enter karo first day se, ya agar wildcard jaana chaho toh chale jao, but I was like, ‘Nahi bro’. Abhi Bigg Boss 17 is not for me even though I loved playing that game – loved it, loved it, loved it, but it is torture. Gharwalo ke yaad aati hai, par khelne ka maaza khelne ka maaza hai.”

Fukra Insaan wrapped up talking about the upcoming reality show by saying, “I’m not going right now, but I know a lot of YouTubers are going. If you like seeing them – watch them, and support them. TV stars will also be there… May the best man win. I am out of Bigg Boss 17, not going on it.”

Do you want to see Fukra Insaan in the BB 17 house? Let us know the answer in the comments.

