Fukra Insaan Abhishek Malhan, who shot to fame with Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, has been in the news ever since he faced a tough battle with Elvish Yadav as a finalist on the show to grab the trophy of the winner but ultimately finished as the runner-up. After the show, the rivalry between Abhishek and Elvish came to the front, with their fans digging videos and attacking each other.

Now, another video of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 star has gone viral where he is seen making a video in his mandir with his mother by his side. While the mother-son duo are praying to Lord Ganesha, Abhishek gets carried away in the lure of making a funny video.

Abhishek Malhan tries to light an agarbatti, but the way he lights it, is getting attacked on social media, with people schooling him for hurting religious sentiments.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a handle @sataxisoumya where Abishek Malhan is seen making a funny video, probably for his reels. In the video, his mother is prepping for Ganpati‘s aarti while Abhishek comes and tries to light an agarbatti. However, he lights it as if holding a cigarette in his mouth.

What follows next is his mother scolding him for the same. However, what was supposed to be a funny reel has now turned into a viral video with people attacking Abhishek for hurting religious sentiments.

A user wrote, “Ye kya battmizz aadmi h yrr.” Another comment read, “Bhakti Andar se aani chahiye ..really feeling sad for such acts our opinions Religious card nai hai ..respect for religion kehte hai .young hai .Hoping he will learn ..or else dont show such actions for content.” A third comment said, “Koi b ho lekin bada hi bkl h …video k liye kal ko ye ta*ti bhi kha lega.” People even attacked and abused him for hurting sentiments.

A comment read, “Hindu ke naam pe kalank hain ye youtubers.” Another comment said, “Agarbatti ko to chor deta yaha bhi demean krdiya hindu dharam ko.” A user attacked him, “Chhi chhi abusing god.”

You can see the viral video here.

Content ke liye kuch bhi karoge @AbhishekMalhan4 ?? Is this a joke to you ?? Disgusting !! #ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy pic.twitter.com/mdFBG94SpU — Peace out ;) (@sataxisoumya) October 5, 2023

However, Abhishek Malhan fans have come to his defense, saying it was just a harmless video and the intent of the video matters. But people kept abusing the social media star for putting up a video in such a bad taste.

On the work front, he was featured in a music video with Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Jiya Shankar. The video, titled Judaiyaan, has garnered over 24.2 million views on YouTube.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Elvish Yadav Says “Mujhe Baksho Bhai” To Bigg Boss OTT 2 Makers, Asking Them To Take The Winning Trophy Back Amid His Escalating Rivalry With Abhishek Malhan Hinting At His ‘Negative PR’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News