Over the past few days, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar has been grabbing headlines for different reasons. A couple of days back, she received hatred for sharing photos with Abhishek Malhan. However, recently, she became the talk of the town when a clip of hers with OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav went viral, and it saw Yadav calling himself a ‘deserving winner’. While both are not seen saying much in the clip, netizens think it was a dig at Malhan.

After being subjected to troll and criticism, Jiya recently took to Twitter to hit back at haters and guess who has lent her support? Well, she’s none other than Divya Agarwal, who has reacted to her tweet. Divya has often made headlines for bashing haters criticising her for her break-up with Varun Sood. Scroll down for details.

Divya Agarwal wrote, “People have become extremely intolerant! It’s sick to go through this unnecessary hate You don’t bother! Just rock it girl You really did well for yourself…” Replying to Divya, Jiya said, “Thankyou Sherni.”

For the unversed, Jiya Shankar wrote on Twitter, “Crazy how some people are still fighting on the internet and spreading hate! I tend to laugh on things easily thats in my nature anyway since “some” of you needed to hear it from me – that was a taunt for me too since I’ve said it many times publicly that deserved to win! As if this would make any difference go ahead say what you want to! Rest its not my fight , not my words ! But still want to spread hate? Go ahead waste your energy on stupid things. Love you too.”

Reacting to Divya Agarwal’s Tweet, Jiya Shankar’s fans wrote, “Jiya is strong Itself!! She doesn’t need anyones validation!! Thanks divya Love from #JiyaKeJabaaz. #JiyaShankar.” While another said, “Didi jiya ke naam ki footage lene aa gai ab chal nikal.”

For the unversed, Divya Agarwal has won Bigg Boss OTT.

