Ever since Bigg Boss OTT 2 concluded, its contestants have been the talk of the town for different reasons. While Elvish Yadav may have won the show, his other housemates like runner-up Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani, among others, became internet sensations overnight. Amid all the over pouring their way, Rani and Fukra Insaan were subjected to trolls after their latest catch-up. The duo, who have now become BFFs, were at the receiving ends for shocking reasons.

A couple of days of back, Manisha took to Instagram to share a series of photos with Malhan, which garnered millions of likes within no time. Soon after their pics went viral, netizens trolled them for different reasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now taking to social media, Manisha Rani has slammed haters for spreading negativity and using cuss words against Abhishek Malhan. She wrote on Insta, “Just recreated a dance step and people started spreading hate, please stop. Abhishek aur main bohot acche dost hai aur humara bohot hi pure bond hai. We love each other and really respect each other. But kuch log Abhishek ke liye negative comments kar rahe hai. Har rishta pyaar mohabbat ka nahi hota hai. Aur humara wahi hai ki hum sirf best friends hai aur hamesha rahenge. And I request you guys, Abhishek ke liye kuch bhi negative mat boliye, uske jaisa pure ladka bohot kam hota hai.”

For the unversed, a few comments read on Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan’s post:

“Ek photo se ye haal hai ….jis din shaadi ka announcement hoga tab kya hoga ….. internet hang ho jayega tab to”

“Sorry abhiya walo mere pass tissue paper khatam ho gaye hai”

“Cringe pro max”

“do fuddu ek hi frame mein”

“Waah bhaii aisi konsi behan h jisko tum godd mai bithake cake katte ho.”

“Fukra Insaan chaprii with Rakhi sawant 2.0….ekdammm mast jod”

“Itna koi kaise gir sakta hai fame aur view’s ki liye bahen bol kar romance kar raha hain pasand koi nahi lekin dono use kar raha sirf isliye fame aur view’s milte rahe.”

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABHISHEK MALHAN (@fukra_insaan)

What are your thoughts on Manisha Rani’s statement? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: India’s Best Dancer 3: Raveena Tandon Recounts Shooting ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ Barefoot At A Construction Site Full Of Nails, Adds “I Had To Take Tetanus Injections”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News