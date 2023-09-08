Bigg Boss OTT season 2 turned out to be a big hit and the credit goes to the contestants for entertaining viewers and keeping them hooked to the show till the end of the season. Though Elvish Yadav won the second season, fans were equally rooting for runner-up Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan. He has been riding high on success after his stint in Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

Abhishek and actress Jiya Shankar’s Jodi was quite liked by fans. The duo are often spotted together post their Bigg Boss journey, sparking their dating rumours.

As reported in Etimes, Abhishek Malhan and Jiya were recently in Chandigarh to shoot for their upcoming music video. Jiya shared a behind-the-lens video from the shoot on her YouTube channel. The video shows Jiya and Abhishek going on a long drive. Fans are calling them cute together.

The video starts with Abhishek Malhan and his friend reaching Chandigarh and later meeting Jiya at the hotel and discussing the song. Post that, they go for a long drive followed by dinner with close ones. Seeing both of them together, fans jumped in joy and couldn’t hold their excitement.

One of the users wrote, “#Abhiya you should do a movie Together, Ur chemistry is just Another Level.”

Another comment reads, “Jiya and Abhishek are absolute cuties.”

Another fan wrote, “Abhishek and jiyaa are literally soo cutee together.”

Abhishek Malhan was recently in buzz for replacing Kangana Ranaut as the host for Lock Upp season 2. However, he later clarified that he isn’t been approached for Lock Upp but doing some new project.

