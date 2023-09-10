Uorfi Javed, who became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss OTT, is often in the headlines nowadays owing to her unconventional fashion choices that divide the audiences. While few commend the actress for taking risks and showcasing different and unique looks, others often troll her for showing off too much skin and finding her looks to be too weird to handle.

Well, Uorfi has made the headlines once more and unsurprisingly, it’s because of her latest look. The BB OTT fame was snapped in the city a while ago, and she styled herself in not one, two, or even three shirts but an astonishing seven pink shirts. Scroll below to know more about it and what netizens think of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uorfi Javed’s latest seven pink shirts in 1 ensemble look is going viral on social media. The pictures and videos see the ‘fashionista’ dressed in an A-line, tube neckline, floor-touching pink dress made by stitching together seven pink shirts – with their buttoned-up collars making a pattern down the front. She styled the look with heels (which are hidden under the pink dress) and ink-blue earrings.

Opting for her hair to be parted in the centre and braided, Uorfi Javed kept the makeup light and simple by using just small amounts of mascara, eyeliner, blush and lipstick that suited her skin tone. Check out her ‘seven pink shirts’ look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Commenting on this look of Uorfi Javed – shared by Viral Bhayani, one user wrote, “I was wondering why all the slim fit shirts were sold out.”

Another joked, “Subah se apni shirt dhund raha tha ab pata laga kaha gayi 😒

One wondered, “6 shirt pehn kr bhi puri body nhi dhak pai normal logo ki ek me hi dhak jati h”

A fourth commented, “subah subah baaju wala tailor chilla raha tha ke uski 7 shirt kisi ne chori karli 😂🤣”

Another took to the comments section and added, “Tabhi me sochu ye laundri wale ke police kyo ayi thi😢”

Some more comments trolling Uorfi Javed read, “Small, Medium, Large sabh milega,” “Bta kitne logo ki shirts khrab krdi isne,” “Chalo gandi h fhir bhi achi to h dhaki to hui h urfi didi,” “Kapdon ka pata ni. She is looking pretty though” and lots more.

Let us know in the comments what you think of this hatke look of Uorfi.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: India’s Best Dancer 3: Raveena Tandon Recounts Shooting ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ Barefoot At A Construction Site Full Of Nails, Adds “I Had To Take Tetanus Injections”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News