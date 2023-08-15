Finally, the second season of Bigg Boss OTT came to an end, and it saw Elvish Yadav emerging as the winner. The show, which was launched a few months back on OTT platform Jio Cinemas, saw the YouTuber facing a tough competition with Abhishek Malhan. In the history of Bigg Boss digital and TV, this is the first time a wild card contestant has won the show. The finale saw Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt as the top 5 finalist of the show.

While the contestants have been on the interview spree since the show concluded, we bring you Manisha’s father’s interview where he accused the host of targeting Salman Khan. Scroll down for details.

A few days before the grand finale, Manisha Rani’s father Pramod Kumar, gave a detailed interview where he spoke about his daughter and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant. He had said that Salman Khan is targeting her on the Weekends. He told Telly Chakkar, “Yes, definitely. He is targeting her. Everyone has already made a name there, but she has just started her career from there. So maybe, he thinks that since she hasn’t made it big yet, it’s okay to target her. I think, he talks according to a script that’s given to him and says what he is told to say.”

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Ye bandi jo cringe faila Rahi hai vaha tik gyi itna ye hi bhoot samjo,” while another said, “Not a supporter of selmon bhoi bt Aapki ladki b irritating hai chichi.” Check it out below”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fuddu Sperm️™️! Gags Unlimited (@fuddu_sperm)

A few weeks back, Manisha Rani was in news for her uncomfortable encounter with Mahesh Bhatt who had entered the show during the family week.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Manisha Rani’s father’s accusation on Salman Khan? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

