If there’s one show that everyone has been talking about right now is Bigg Boss OTT 2. The finale is today, and the finalists – Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhruve are currently trending on social media and all thanks to their fans who are not missing out on any opportunities to support and vote for them. Amid the same, we have got you an astrologer’s prediction that talks about how Elvish has more chances of winning than ‘Fukra Insaan’ Malhan. Scroll below to read the scoop.

While the show has garnered good viewership among fans on OTT platform JioCinema, the fans are desperately waiting for the finale tonight. Salman Khan hosts the show and has been acing his host game for years. Nobody does it better than him when it comes to BB.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now in a conversation with Times Now, the celebrity astrologer Anant Patwa revealed that Elvish Yadav has more chances of winning than Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan. He said, “If we go by Elvish’s moon sign, Capricorn, the stars and position of Sun as well as Jupiter indicate that something big is happening. His Kundali is too strong right now, and as for Abhishek Malhan, his moon sign Scorpio suggests that his Venus is currently in a good position, and both their Kundalis are strong right now.”

The astrologer added, “However, Elvish’s Kundali is stronger, and chances are bright for him. However, even if Abhishek is the runner-up, he will get a lot of praise and fame from media, and his future looks good in terms of all those things as well as money. Things are looking good for Elvish, and the chances of him winning are brighter. I think this is going to be a tough competition and will be fun to watch.”

Who do you think will be Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner tonight? Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan with Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhruve in the finale? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui Calls Out Salman Khan For Being Biased While Supporting Nawazuddin Siddiqui, “That’s How One Uses Their Power”; Labels Pooja Bhatt As ‘Bitter & Negative’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News