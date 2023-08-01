TV actress Aashika Bhatia recently got eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. She was nominated along with her friend, Manisha Rani. However, she lost due to low votes. While she was evicted, Elvish Yadav had to face Salman’s wrath that day for using abusive words against Bebika Dhurve and Jiya Shankar.

After her eviction from the house, the actress speaks about her bond with Elvish Yadav and talks about his anger issues and his chota kapda remark to her. She also spoke about Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan’s growing relationship. Scroll down to know more.

Aashika Bhatia recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube channel, revealed about Elvish Yadav’s comment about her dress. She said, “Usne masti me kaha tha ki lower kahan hai tera? Usne khudse hi khudko ko kaha ki desi hu, humare yahan aise hota hai, waise hota hai. Uske Abhishek ne bhi samjhaya tha, manisha ne bhi samjhaya tha ki sabke apne, apne hai. Mene bhi samjhaya tha, but woh bolra tha ki me toh gaanv se hu na bhai, me toh gawar hu.Uska sarcasm chalta rehta hai. Mene usko mazak me liya, seriously nhi liya.”

Aashika Bhatia also spoke about Abhishek Malhan‘s Jiya Shankar’s relationship in the house. She said, “Abhishek ke tarafse toh kuch nhi hai. Humlog baite the hai 24 ghanta saath me. Muje yeh pata hai, Manisha ko pata hai, Elvish ko bhi pata hai ki, Abhishek ke side se kuch nhi hai. Jiya ke side ka pata nhi. Muje nhi lagta hai aage kuch hoga.”

She also said, “Abhishek ne kaha hai ki sab behenein hai iss ghar me. Muje nhi karna hai kisi se bhi. Sabko bola hai, usne Manisha, meri behen, Aashika didi, Pooja didi, Jiya didi, usne sab bola hai.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will get its winner soon. The show has been doing well since the start and is currently the favourite of the audience. The contestants have made this season a huge hit. The finale of the show is just one week away, and everyone is excited to know the winner’s name.

