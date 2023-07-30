Bigg Boss OTT season 2 began in June this year, and since then, fans have been receiving a daily dose of conflicts and drama. Weeks after the show began, YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who is a contestant on the Salman Khan show, is trending on the Internet.

Elvish used derogatory words for Bebika Dhurve while Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan hung around and ‘encouraged’ him. Salman pulled up all three on the weekend episode and bashed Elvish. Since the last episode, it seems the YouTuber is losing his followers on Instagram.

If the latest stats via Social Blade are to go by, Elvish Yadav has lost more than 1 Lakh followers on Instagram. This seems to be a big blow to his social media presence since Bigg Boss OTT season 2’s last episode aired. Take a look at the stats below:

Apparently, Elvish had said that even dogs don’t care about Bebika. Elvish frequently made derogatory comments that were removed from the show. When Elvish discovered that Jiya doesn’t feel secure with him, he informed Abhishek Malhan that he doesn’t even look at women like Jiya in the outside world.

During the weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan grilled Elvish Yadav about the importance of his millions of followers, social media trends, and viral statuses in light of his rudeness. Elvish started resurrecting on Twitter despite Salman‘s beating. The hashtag “Unbreakable Elvish Yadav” generated more than a million tweets in just six hours. The hashtag is being used by Elvish’s supporters to urge a boycott of Salman Khan on numerous Twitter and Instagram pages.

Elvish Yadav was selected as a wild card competitor on Bigg Boss OTT 2 because of his internet popularity and engaging videos. Thanks to his distinctive style and alluring charisma, he is keeping the audience intrigued with his performance.

