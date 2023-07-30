Will she or she won’t? This has become the most asked question by Disha Vakani’s fans ever since she went on a maternity break. Fans have been missing her as show’s one of the most loved characters ‘Dayaben’ has been missing since a long time. While many have given different statements, it was only producer Asit Kumarr Modi who had promised fans that he will get the character and the actress back. But now looks like the time has arrived.

The producer has been currently in the news owing to se*ual harassment allegations made by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal soon after she made an exit from the show owing to controversial reasons. It was only a few days back, Sunderlal, who plays Dayaben’s brother on the show, had confirmed the actress’ return on the occasion of Diwali.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers are currently celebrating 15 years of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi recently opened up about Dayaben and Disha Vakani’s retruns on the show. During the recap of the show, the producer said, “In this journey of 15 years, a hearty congratulations to all of them. One such artist is whom we cannot forget. That artist is Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani. She has entertained the fans and also made us laugh for all these years. Fans have been waiting for her to come back and I promise you all that Disha Vakani will soon be back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.”

The makers also dropped a video online which received a strong reaction from the netizens. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, “Purane casts ko le aai toh 100 saal chlega.” While another said, “Maaf kijiyega Choti Mu badi baat hogi, lekin puri TMKOC ke starcast ke liye ek hi nivedan hai, paison se badhkar hai hum sab ke pyar to please show mat chodiye, hume bahut dukh hota hai..”

A third netizen wrote, “Show ka name taarak mehta ka ooltah chasmah hain aur usi taarak mehta ki family ko change kardi.”

A fourth one commented, “worst phase of tmkoc is still top5 serial. just imagin peak tmkoc in current time.”

“Pls Daya bhabi ko wapis le aao Daya bhabi ko change Mt krna plsssssss,” wrote a fifth user.

“Dekho bhai agar daya vapas nhi ayi tho 16 years hone se pehle show band ho jayega agar show ko agge badana hai tho dây ko vapas lana padega KON KON chahte hạ ki daya vapas aajaye like Kare,” commented sixth user.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Film Productions (@taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp)

Coming back, how much are you excited to see Disha Vakani returning as Dayaben? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai: Rajesh Kumar On Auditioning 8 Hours For ‘Rosesh’, Says “I Found His Voice In The Bathroom Of My Home”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News