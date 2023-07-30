Ever since Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has walked out of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she’s been slamming the makers left, right and centre. The actress had accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi of se*ual harassment along with two other producers. However, she’s been on an interview spree against the makers making shocking revelations while revealing their dark side. Now in a recent interview, she spilt the beans on the issues the whole cast faced while shooting on the sets of the show.

Jennifer, who played Roshan Sodhi on the show, has now accused the makers and costume designers of making them wear some clothes for 20 days straight without washing them. However, she also revealed there were days when they have first washed their costumes themselves and drying them with a hair dryer. Scroll down for details.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal told Hindustan Times, “The production (team) would not wash our clothes, and we had to wear the same costume for 20 days straight. Since we shot for the whole day, the clothes would smell. There were days when we’d come and wash the clothes ourselves aur usse dryer se sukhaate the. There were a few select people whose clothes were washed by the team, baaki humein aise hi kaam chalaana padta tha.”

“I can’t even tell you how the cast members had to beg for the most basic things like water. There were only a few bottles available on set, and if anyone asked for more, unhe sunna padta tha. A packet of biscuit used to be a big deal, dinner toh aap bhool hi jaao. Raat ke 9 baje ki shift me agar biscuits maang lo toh woh bhi nahi dete the,” further adding, “The vanity vans given to us had cockroaches, while the ones with male leads on the show were luxurious. We used to complain about it, but kaun sunta? Kisi ko fark nahi padta tha. In fact, we used to be told that we are fillers and the production is doing a favour by giving us rooms with air conditioners.”

In the same interview, she also opened up about being discouraged by the police who have been delaying to act on her complaint against the makers. Jennifer said, “The police is discouraging me and taking things very slow. Wo cheezo ko taal rahe hain. I am very upset because jaha par justice ke liye fight kar rahi hu, waha ye sab ho raha hai. I have also reached out to higher authorities for the same.”

Coming back, how many of you agree with Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal? Do let us know.

