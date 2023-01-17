Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television that continues to make millions of viewers across the globe happy every single day. As new and old characters join the cast, one actress TMKOC fans are awaiting the return of is Disha Vakani aka Dayaben.

Disha took a break from the show quite a few years ago due to personal reasons and fans as well as the makers are waiting for her to return. While the wait for her comeback continues, a video featuring her crying while carrying a child in her arms is going viral on social media. This has left fans curious and worried as to what’s happening. Well, we got to know the truth about it. Read on to know about the video.

In the now-viral video, Disha Vakani can be seen dressed in an olive green saree featuring a black and silver border. Dressed as a middle-class widow, the actress is seen carrying her toddler child as she stands in front of a deceased family member’s picture. In the video, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is heard saying in Hindi, “My husband Sushil Trivedi was in the head office in the railways. There was a bomb blast in the train and he has left us. The compensation that was approved by the government has not been received yet.”

Disha Vakani continues, “The officer told that the bomb blast took place at 5.45 pm and my husband’s duty is till 6 pm. In such a situation, how can any government employee go home before time? Saying this, they refused to give compensation. PF has also been stopped. After his death, our home at the railway quarter was also vacated.” The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame added, “My child is small where should I take it? I don’t have any income either. It’s been two years since I went round the railway office but to no avail.”

So is all fine in the actress’ life? Well, the Instagram page that shared the post revealed where the video is from. They captioned it, “Disha Vakani in movie: C Kkompany” That’s right. All is well in the actress’ life and the clip is from the Tusshar Kapoor-led film.

Were you also worried after seeing this video?

