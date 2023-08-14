Elvish Yadav has finally been crowned as the winner of the much-loved reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. The social media influencer, who has a following of around 13.4 million, creates history as he becomes the first wild card contestant to win the show hosted by Salman Khan. His Instagram page has been buzzing with vote appeals from his family and friends. The influencer, whose hashtag #Systum is already a viral trend, made his short journey on the show worthy enough of a win!

Salman Khan hosted season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT 2, which served a full platter of drama, emotions, morals, and, more importantly, lectures this year as Pooja Bhatt made her television debut as a contestant on the much-hyped reality show. The grand finale saw 5 finalists – Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt.

These 5 finalists, who entertained the nation for around 8 weeks, earned millions of fans during this tenure. The show, which was initially supposed to be of six weeks, got extended by 2 weeks owing to the popularity it gained.

While audiences were eager to see Pooja Bhatt’s real side as a normal human being sans the celebrity status, their excitement saw leaps when they witnessed their favourite influencers Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav interacting with Salman Khan and earning much-deserved celeb status.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 kicked off with a bang, with Pooja Bhatt making her debut on the reality show. She was immediately at the center of controversy, with her outspoken personality and blunt comments often rubbing her fellow contestants the wrong way. However, while she gained fans with her honesty and vulnerability, audiences never saw her as a potential winner.

Abhishek Malhan made a big impression on viewers. He was known for his comedy sketches on social media, and he brought his witty humor to the Bigg Boss house. He was a fierce competitor and never shied away from a fight. He immediately outshone others reflecting his potential to win the moment he chose to take his stand against the biggest celebrity of the show – Pooja Bhatt.

He was being seen as the winner of the 8 week show already when, in a shocking twist, the show saw wildcard entries with Elvish Yadav leading the pack. Elvish, a much-loved social media influencer, quickly became a fan favorite with his funny personality and ability to connect with viewers. He was the competitor, the show was waiting to balance out the one-way competition, which was already being predicted as Abhishek winning the trophy.

It was then the clash of titans actually happened, with Abhishek and Elvish finally running as the front runners to win the trophy of the show hosted by Salman Khan. Interestingly both the boys received a lot of slamming from the superstar for their behaviour, language, and fights. Moreover, their so-called pride over their social media following. However, despite the bashing, the boys kept rising to the throne reaching out a step closer to the trophy every single day.

And finally, the show has come to an end with Elvish Yadav winning the trophy. For the unversed, the first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar and saw Divya Agarwal as the winner of the season. However, the finalists, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhatt made their way to the next season of the main show hosted by Salman Khan.

It would be interesting to see who amongst Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt, and Manisha Rani will make their way to the next season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan!

