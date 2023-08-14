Salman Khan is a man who can make the world go ROFL if he is in his best mood. And he is in his best mood when he is around kids. Bacchon ko sab maaf seems to be his policy as he makes sure that he entertains them and gets entertained as well in return. The actor once had a ball with kids teasing him with Katrina Kaif’s name.

However, Bhaijaan seemed to have enjoyed the conversation since he laughed, smiled, and borderline blushed! We caught hold of an old video where Salman was enjoying a heartfelt conversation with some kids who seemed very intrigued to talk about his girlfriend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video shared by an Instagram account salmanic_maahi, Salman Khan is seen talking to some kids on his game show Dus Ka Dum. One of the kids asks the Tiger actor, “Aapki favourite girlfriend?” and while everyone might be surprised by the kid’s audacity to ask this, Salman seemed in a mood to enjoy.

Salman Khan goes, “Beta meri sirf ek girlfriend thi aur”…the actor then acted like he forgot the name of his girlfriend and asked the kids, “Naam kya hai?” The kid immediately whispered, “Katrina Kaif,” leaving the actor smiling at the kids’ innocence. He then turned over to an elderly contestant and said, “Dekho ye bol rahe hain ki meri girlfriend hai Katrina Kaif. Mujhe ye nahi pata tha ki baccha bachcha jaanta hai! Main to ye samajhta hun ki main ye secret leke ghoom raha hun.”

The Maine Pyaar Kiya star then asks the kid, “Aapko kaisi lagti hai?” to which the kid replies, “Acchi lagti hai.” Salman Khan says, “Mujhe bhi bahut acchi lagti hai. Ho gaya aapka? Ya kuch aur poochna hai? He further teased the kids, “Nahi nahi aur poocho naa. Jo press waale kabhi pooch nahi sakte wo aaplog pooch hi lo aaj!”

The Internet had a field day reacting to this video, and most of the comments obviously had to mention Vicky Kaushal. A user wrote, “Vicky Kaushal Spotted.” Another comment read, “Ye bcha hi bda hoke vicky bna.” A third dig said, “Vikki Kaushal laughing at the corner.” “Vicky Kaushal ka bachpan,” said another comment.

While a fan commented, “Mard sirf apni pasandida aurat keliye zindagi bhar shaadi nahi karta.” People even spammed the comment section with pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

You can watch the viral video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💗 Salmanic_Maahi💓 (@salmanic_maahi)

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bill Gates Have A Hard Time Pronouncing Salman Khan’s Name In A Conversation With Academy Founder Sal Khan & Asks, “Do You Ever Get Confused With Selmon Khan?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News