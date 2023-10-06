Uorfi Javed has become an internet sensation for a reason. Soon after her exit from Bigg Boss OTT, she stepped out in an altogether different avatar, making heads turn with her bizarre fashion choices. After stripping down every now and then on social media, the actress has now stripped down to nothing in the latest video. Yes, you heard that right! A while ago, Ms Javed set the gram on fire when she released her n*ude video. Is she following Ranveer Singh’s footsteps?

A couple of days back, the actress was in the news for allegedly getting engaged to a mystery man. The photo has gone viral. Recently, the actress appeared on India Today Conclave 2023, where she spoke about being subjected to criticism.

Coming back, in the viral video, Uorfi Javed is seen sitting while covering her assets with her hands. Wearing transparent heels, the actress gazes into the camera while showing off her curves. The actress leaves little to the imagination as she strips down to nothing. The clip opens with putting ‘Ok tested’ stamp on the hand and later, the camera pans to her whole body.

Check her video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Soon after the video went viral, a netizen compared her n*de video to Ranveer Singh’s n*de photoshoot and wrote, “Abb case karo koi is pe….. ranvir singh ne jab photoshoot karaya tha to case Kiya tha …nude photoshoot ke liye……abb iska kya karoge….??…….aisi partiality thodi hoti hai ……bakchodi ka next level par kar diya…….” While another said, “Dunno what to say,,, the amount of Guts… Nt less than any Hollywood celebrity.”

Last year, Uorfi Javed had opened up about stripping down everything to almost nothing on big screen. When asked about doing n*de scenes in the films, she told us “If it is a good, good, good project, like that level project of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film – I would completely trust him (the director) for that. You have to have that kind of trust in the director as well that he wouldn’t not make you do it just so people can see me n*aked and he would sell that film on that scene. He wouldn’t do that. From a good filmmaker, I wouldn’t accept them to sell a film on my n*de scene, but if it’s there, required, I would trust them for that.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Uorfi Javed’s this viral clip? Do let us know.

