Bollywood superstar and ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ host Salman Khan was seen losing his cool over contestant Abhishek Malhan in the latest episode of the show.

With just a few weeks left for the show to find its winner, the race to find the Top 3 secure contestants is still on. With Abhishek winning the captaincy, he has secured his spot to the grand finale.

However, in the latest episode, Salman Khan was not very happy with the first finalist. The ‘Dabangg’ star was seen giving an earful to Abhishek and his co-housemate Bebika Dhurve.

Salman Khan mentioned of Abhishek’s “overconfidence” after securing his spot as one of the top finalists. Fukra Insaan has truly made waves in the show.

The star sarcastically commented that the reality show is a hit as his followers are watching the show.

But what came next was unbelievable as Salman lost his cool on Abhishek over age-shaming Avinash Sachdev. He questioned the content creator’s father’s age, which is 62.

Salman Khan said he is just three years younger than his father. He added that even Abhishek will grow older.

Later in the show, filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt was seen in tears for the first time as she was upset with Abhishek’s behaviour, aka Fukra Insaan.

Currently in the house, the contestants left are Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Abhishek, Avinash, Pooja, Bebika, Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar.

