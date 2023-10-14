Just a day prior to its official launch across the nation, Bigg Boss is making headlines for all controversial reasons. The show, which Salman Khan hosts, is all set to return to the small screens with its 17th edition tomorrow. While a number of names are already doing the rounds of social media, the latest media reports are abuzz that a confirmed contestant has backed out at the eleventh hour. Yes, that’s true! Manasvi Mamgai, who was all set to enter the house, has stepped back just a day before its premiere.

Manasvi is known for the titles she won, including Miss India World 2010, Miss India Tourism International, and Miss Tourism International 2008. She has also represented India at Miss World 2010. After making her acting debut with Ajay Devgn’s Action Jackson (2014), she was seen alongside Kajol in her series The Trial.

Coming back, Manasvi Mamgai is currently in the news for reportedly backing out of Bigg Boss 17. According to the latest media reports, the model-turned-actress had already shot for her opening act, and had already given interviews to the media for her entry inside the house. However, a media report now suggests that the actress took the big decision after her showdown with the makers of the Salman Khan show.

A report in Indian Express states, “There were numerous reasons floating on the set about the deal falling flat. While it was said that she had a showdown with the production, it’s also been alleged that Manasvi couldn’t do the show due to medical reasons. However, neither her team nor the channel has confirmed what exactly went wrong.”

While the actress has confirmed not participating in Bigg Boss 17, she has denied spilling the beans on what went wrong between the two parties. Despite being all set to enter the show, “something triggered a disagreement between her and the makers and Manasvi decided to not be a part of the show,” states the report.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Bigg Boss 17.

