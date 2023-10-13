TV’s most loved reality and controversial show, Bigg Boss, is all set to go on air over the weekend as it returns with its 17th edition. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show has been creating the right kind of buzz all over the internet. Soon after the makers released the official promos of the show online, fans expressed their excitement as they waited with bated breath to know the official list of confirmed contestants entering the controversial house.

Amid all the buzz around it, the show and its makers have hit a roadblock ahead of its launch in India on Sunday, i.e., October 15. It is being said that BB17 is unlikely to be launched in this country. Scroll down for details.

As per latest media reports, Bigg Boss 17 will reportedly not air in the UK. Yes, you heard that right! This piece of news will be heartbreaking for all BB’s fans in the British country. It is being said that Bigg Boss 17 will not air on Colors TV UK due to right issues, reports Biz Asia Live. The report reads, “This will impact the business of Colors TV UK, which rides high on huge commercial deals when the show airs.” Adding that the broadcaster had already locked a number of sponsorship agreements for ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

The report further states, “According to the EPG, Colors TV UK will now rely on content from the Viacom18 library to fill the coveted gap. On Sunday itself when ‘Bigg Boss 17’ launched in India, the UK broadcaster will air repeats of ‘Desi Beat’ and repeats of ‘Neerja’ and ‘Naagin’. From Monday, it will air the Hindi dubbed version of Colors Kannada show ‘Ramachari’ at 21:00, followed by other fictions.”

Well, in the history of 17 years, this will be the first time, Bigg Boss will not stream in the British Country.

