Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most loved actresses in the country, and this can be attributed not only to her work on screen but also to her down-to-earth nature and sweet rapport with her fans. The actress – who gained immense fame after performing spectacularly in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Bigg Boss 15, is a fashionista, and her 7.2 million Instagram following will agree with us.

Teju’s –as her fans love to call her, Instagram is filled with posts pertaining to her personal and professional life, but her fashion post cannot be missed. Be it red carpets, media meet and greets, holidays, or making a professional appearance, the ‘Naagin 6’ actress always makes heads turn – and today was no different.

A while ago, Tejasswi Prakash took to Instagram and some pictures of herself decked out in a black blazer set. The actress captioned the post, “In the game of @deltin_life , I bet on black. Tenniversary Celebrations at Deltin Royale” She also tagged the designer of the ensemble, the brands from which her shoes and jewelry are from, and her stylists in it.

In the pictures, Tejasswi Prakash looks like a s*xy boss-babe as she eludes power in the full black suit. We call this plunging V-neck’ business’ attire s*xy owing to it being void a back. The backless ensemble featured a small bow from tying the fabric at the base of her spine. The ensemble – which showed off her flawless back and kept her front modesty in check while still teasing fans, also included open sleeves that showed off her elbow.

The ‘Swaragini’ actress styled the look with an interlined silver chain complete with a black stone pendant and matching earrings from Mirana and open-toe black heels from Aldo Shoes. Emitting power with her look, the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner had her shiny tresses styled to one side with a slight puff while tucked behind her ears and cascading down her back. Her makeup for the night was a glamorous yet light look consisting of perfectly arched brows, a thin line of eyeliner, light mascara, highlights on her cheeks and nose, and a light pink lipstick.

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash’s s*xy boss-babe look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Do check out this video of Teja slaying in the ensemble:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimple Belani-Thadani (@label_bella_d)

Karan Kundrra took the comments of his girlfriend’s post and dropped some love writing, “Queen of hearts would be apt.”

On a hotness scale from 1-10, how much would you rate this black backless blazer look of the ‘Naagin 6’ actress? Let us know in the comments what you think of Tejasswi Prakash’s look in detail.

