Tejasswi Prakash has become a huge name in the television industry ever since she won the Salman Khan-led reality show Bigg Boss 15. The actress always takes advantage of every opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances and is currently dating actor Karan Kundrra. The couple is super adorable and is very famous among fans, especially on social media. On to the series of new events, Tejasswi was spotted carrying a YSL bag worth over 4 lakh, the same as Hollywood hottie Angelina Jolie and our beloved Teja is going places with her hard work and determination. Scroll below to take a look.

Tejasswi is famous on social media, with over 7 million followers on Instagram. The actress often gives a sneak peek into her luxurious lifestyle on the platform, and we love her PDA with her boyfriend Karan, and fans get enough of it.

No, talking about Tejasswi Prakash’s latest appearance in the city, the beauty was spotted in the city earlier today looking pretty in casual attire. Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle where Teja was seen taking an auto rickshaw, but what stole the show for us was her expensive YSL bag.

Take a look at Tejasswi’s video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Did y’all notice the bag? It’s the same bag as Hollywood mum Angelina Jolie’s, and she has been spotted carrying it on different occasions. Take a look at it below:

Angie with the Zahara bag. Each child has a bag big enough to fit them. This is a conspiracy theory I’m going full steam on. #AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/066MgfAMEm — ✨Raquel & her Minions✨ (@THENAGODOFWAR) October 2, 2022

The YSL bag is worth $ 4,900 and would come over 4 lakhs in INR.

What do you think about Tejasswi Prakash carrying the gorgeous YSL bag during her latest appearance? Tell us in the space below.

