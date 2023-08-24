Uorfi Javed has become a prominent name in the fashion world, and there’s no denying that. The television actress has proved her creativity using unique resources and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances. On to the series of new events, Uorfi donned a floral print saree during her latest outing today and paired it with a backless blouse, looking beautiful in it, and netizens are now reacting to it on social media. Scroll below to take a look!

Uorfi enjoys quite a fan following on social media now, with over 4 million followers on Instagram. She often shares her unique outfit ideas on the platform and nails her fashion sense every single time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about her latest appearance in the city, Uorfi Javed wore a pretty floral saree in lilac and yellow with a backless plunging neckline blouse, putting her cleav*ge on display and stole the show with her extraordinary smile.

She accessorised the look with heavy jhumkas and completed the look with a neat bun and chic makeup, including glossy pink lips and subtle winged eyes. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Uorfi Javed’s latest look on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Ye to chamatkar ho gaya 😍”

Another user went, “ya baat h change dikhna lga h urfi me”

A third user commented, “Pahli bar to etni Achchhi lag rahi Aisi hi raha kro”

A fourth commented, “Thodi thodi sudhar rahi hai…”

What are your thoughts on Uorfi Javed’s latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News