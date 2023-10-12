Shehnaaz Gill may have become a household name because of her performance in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13; however, the actress is still much-loved and relevant owing to her fashion sense and professional outings. The actress recently seen on the big screen in ‘Thank You for Coming,’ is out to conquer the world with her latest look.

The ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actress has proved time and again she’s a fashionista, and her latest Indo-Western look is only cementing this title for her. Scroll below to get a detailed look at her ensemble and know more about how she styled the look to slay like a Queen.

A while ago, Shehnaaz Gill took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of herself slaying in an Indo-Western ensemble with her 16.2 million following. Captioned “इन आँखों की मस्ती के (In aankhon ki masti ke),” the pictures saw Sana looking stunning dressed in a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani ensemble.

The ensemble saw Shehnaaz Gill rocking a traditional gold and red print jumpsuit with a complimenting red and purple matching jacket. The fitted sleeveless outfit – which hugs her curves in the right places, featured a wide plunging neckline that had the actress flaunting her cleav*ge for the world to see by in a very tasteful manner. The ensemble also had the leggy lass looking taller than usual thanks to the outfit ending mid-thigh and dainty tie-up gold heels from René Caovilla.

Keeping the desi vibe alive with this Indo-Western ensemble, Shehnaaz accessorized the look with a statement gold and colored stonework necklace from Shri Paramani Jewels, tiny gold ball earrings, and some chunky vintage bracelets on one hand. Regarding hair and makeup, the Bigg Boss 13 fame went bold. She had her black locks neatly pulled back into a tight bun for a clean look and complimented it with well-arched brows and smokey eyes layered with heavy liner and mascara. Adding some softness, Shehnaaz opted for muted pink-toned lipstick to compliment the outfit.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill’s look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

On the hotness scale from 1-10, where does this s*xy Indo-Western look of Shehnaaz Gill fall? Let us know in the comments what you think of Sana’s look and if you, too, would love to slay it.

