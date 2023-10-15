The countdown has begun! After a long wait, the day has finally arrived and all the fans can’t keep calm as TV’s most controversial Bigg Boss is returning with its 17th edition. This evening, Salman Khan will launch Bigg Boss 17 and welcome its contestants. The reality show has been making the right kind of buzz on the web and fans are waiting with bated breath to see who all with be participating in the show. Ahead of its premiere, we bring you all the interesting details from First Day First Show that you can’t afford to miss.

Over the past few weeks, a couple of names have been floating around the internet, and many lists of tentative names of the contestants made headlines. As the show heads for its launch, we bring you the confirmed names. Scroll down.

A while back, Bigg Boss‘ biggest fan page, The Khabri, shared some exciting details from the First Day First of Bigg Boss 17. Right from the confirmed names of the contestants to what we will see on Day 1, the Twitter handle has spilled the beans on important details. According to its latest Tweet, the confirmed contestants list includes names like celebrity couples Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui along with Anurag Dobhal, actress Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar.

Bigg Boss 17 house will also welcome Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ sister Mannara Chopra, and famous journalist Jigna Vora. (Karishma Tanna starrer Scoop is based on her past life.) Firoza Khan, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actress Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Navid Sole, Sana Raees Khan, Soniya Bansal and Sunny Arya.

Bigg Boss 17 launch will air on Colors TV at 9 PM on October 15, and fans can also witness the event on OTT platform Jio Cinemas. The show will be telecast at 10 PM from Monday to Friday and at 9 PM on the weekend on the same channel.

Meanwhile, speaking about the First Day First Show details, The Khabir has revealed that the house has been divided into three rooms- Dil, Dum aur Dimaag. Anurag Dobhal, who is also known as UK07, along with Sunny Arya, Jigna Vohra, Arun Samarth, and Sana Ranees, are in the Dimaag Room and are given Big responsibility.

The next Tweet reveals, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are separated and are put in Dil and Dum room, respectively. While Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are together in Dil room.

Last but not the least, UK 07 and Sunny Arya have already been given the responsibility of Captainship.”

Exclusive #BiggBoss17#UkO7 and #SunnyArya from Dimaag Room are given responsiblity of Captainship, Retweet if Happy — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) October 15, 2023

Well, even before its launch, Bigg Boss 17 seems to be getting interesting already. Don’t you agree?

